Argent Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 378,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 373,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of EEFT opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

