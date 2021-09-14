Argent Capital Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 107.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.