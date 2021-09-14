Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $122.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

