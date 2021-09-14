Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after acquiring an additional 248,229 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 520,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,830 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $132.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

