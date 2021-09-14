Argon Price Tops $0.0893 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.80 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00078916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00170647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,423.89 or 0.99769651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.52 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.56 or 0.00890938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,722,947 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

