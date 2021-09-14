Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 168,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 233,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$39.80 million and a P/E ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 9.09.

About Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

