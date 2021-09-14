Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after buying an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 733,695 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 144.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 423,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

