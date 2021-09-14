Arizona State Retirement System Buys 431 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 163.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

BATRK opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.