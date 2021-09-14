Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its position in Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in Kirby by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirby by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

