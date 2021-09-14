Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get DMC Global alerts:

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a PE ratio of 294.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.