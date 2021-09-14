Arizona State Retirement System Has $246,000 Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

