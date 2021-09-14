Arizona State Retirement System Sells 394 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Viad by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

