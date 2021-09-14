Arizona State Retirement System Sells 441 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLOW opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

