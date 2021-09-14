Arizona State Retirement System Takes $271,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.08 million, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.