ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,808,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

