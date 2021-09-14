Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 800 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Shares of PCAR opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

