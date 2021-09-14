Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

