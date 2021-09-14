Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $220,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $249.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,998 shares of company stock valued at $52,059,660 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

