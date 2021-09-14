Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $339,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

NYSE:BLK opened at $916.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $904.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

