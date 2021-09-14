Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

