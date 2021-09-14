Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 21,480 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of F opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

