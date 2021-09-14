Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,990 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

