Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $112.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

