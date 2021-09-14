Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 64.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

