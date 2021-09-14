Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells $104,107.20 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

