ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.82.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.