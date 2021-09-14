ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the August 15th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.