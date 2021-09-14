Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,700 at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,510 ($32.79).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,927.50 ($25.18) on Tuesday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The company has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,032.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,239.04.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

