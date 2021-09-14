Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Assurant posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.18. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,310. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,776,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,568,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

