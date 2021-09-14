AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,098 ($105.80) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,446.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,952.93. The company has a market capitalization of £125.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.