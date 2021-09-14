Atheios 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 55.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $60,454.42 and approximately $16.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 195% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07213501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00388054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.72 or 0.01370572 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00561131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.92 or 0.00528034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00340322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,504,897 coins and its circulating supply is 43,454,372 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

