Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.29. 29,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,270,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth about $518,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 8.0% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment by 215.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile (NYSE:ACIC)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

