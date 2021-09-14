Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW stock opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.