Atria Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $230.27 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

