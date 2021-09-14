Atria Investments LLC Purchases 2,402 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,235 shares of company stock worth $14,441,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

