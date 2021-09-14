Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

