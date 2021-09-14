Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

