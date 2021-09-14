Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,586 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 131,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 77,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 619.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $321.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

