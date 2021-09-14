Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 623 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $80.13. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.