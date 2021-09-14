Aviva PLC Acquires 25,876 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

NYSE DB opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.