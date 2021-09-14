Aviva PLC Buys 14,932 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.93. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

