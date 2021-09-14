Aviva PLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.15. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

