Aviva PLC Has $25.20 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.