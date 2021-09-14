Aviva PLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

