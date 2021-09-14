Aviva PLC Sells 1,984 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day moving average is $192.77. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

