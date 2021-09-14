AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 25.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 204.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 68.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.34.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.