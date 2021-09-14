AXPR Price Tops $0.0133 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $143,194.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00145480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00814998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043282 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.