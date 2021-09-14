Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BCKIF remained flat at $$4.59 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.