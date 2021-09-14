Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $26.27 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $182.41 million and approximately $55.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.27 or 0.00056294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

