Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,552 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.59.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.