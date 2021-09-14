Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,552 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

