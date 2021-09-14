Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Banner by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banner by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,266. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. Research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

